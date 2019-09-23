Rajkot: Taxi driver and friend arrested for assaulting 2 constables over licence

A TAXI driver and his friend were arrested by Morbi Taluka police on Sunday after they allegedly assaulted two police constables, when the latter stopped the driver’s car and asked him to show his driving licence. The incident comes days after stricter provisions of fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) came into force.

Advertising

Police said that Jaydeep Patel and Chhatrpal Morardan, two constables of Morbi Taluka police station were on their way to Lalpar village on National Highway 27, in Wankaner taluka of Morbi district late evening Saturday. After spotting a car coming from the opposite direction, the two constables signaled for the car to halt and asked the driver to show his driving licence. The car driver, identified as Kalpesh Nimavat, stepped down from the car but said that he did not have a driving licence. Thereafter, the two constables asked the driver to take his vehicle to the police station.

While escorting the car to the Morbi Taluka police station, one Ajay Nimavat came at the spot and started abusing the police constables. Later on, the taxi driver and Ajay assaulted and verbally abused the two police constables, and Patel sustained injuries on his left hand.

“As the duo started to run away, they were caught by the public who had gathered at the spot and roughed them up before handing them over to us,” constable Patel stated in his complaint.

Advertising

Eventually, the two constables managed to bring the taxi driver and Ajay to Morbi Taluka police station. Based on the complaint filed by constable Patel, the two were booked under IPC sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to public servant to deter him from duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (2) (Criminal intimidation) and 114 (Common intent). The taxi driver has also been booked under the MVA sections 3 read with 181 (Driving without holding an effective driving licence) and 177 (Punishment for offence under MVA).

“The two accused were formally arrested on Sunday morning. Later, we produced them in a local court and they have been sent to judicial custody,” Wankaner taluka police Sub-Inspector RA Jadeja said.

Jadeja added that 30-year-old Kalpesh is a resident of Khatrivad area of Morbi town, while Ajay resides at Ceramic City, also in Morbi town.