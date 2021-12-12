Rajkot: One killed, six injured in road accident in Surendranagar

ONE PERSON was killed and six others were injured after a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus collided with a private luxury bus on Maliya-Viramgam highway in Surendranagar district on Sunday.

Police said that the accident took place at Chharad village of Surendrangar’s Lakhtar taluka at around 9.30 am. “In an attempt to avoid hitting scooter-borne men driving ahead, driver of the GSRTC bus steered the bus towards the other side of the highway but, in the process, crashed into a private luxury bus coming from the opposite direction, killing one passenger on the spot and injuring at least five others,” said Hitubha Jhala, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Lakhtar police station.

The deceased was identified as Mansukh Gajjar (60), a resident of Ahmedabad, police said.

“Drivers of both the buses also sustained serious injuries while cleaner of the private bus sustained minor injuries. One Alpaben of Surendrangar, one Abdulkhan of Lakhtar and his wife Bismilla were also injured and rushed to a hospital in Surendranagar,” the ASI said, adding, “Gajjar was on board the luxury bus.”

Police said that the state transport bus was on its way to Ahmedabad from Surendranagar while the private bus was en route Surendranagar from Ahmedabad.