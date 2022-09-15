scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Rajkot Sports Carnival to promote National Games begins today

Preparations at Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre in Ahmedabad ahead of the National Games. Nirmal Harindran

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) will organise a four-day-long Sports Carnival at Race Course from Thursday to draw more people to the stadia at the 36th National Games, which is scheduled to begin on September 30 in Ahmedabad.  Rajkot will host hockey and aquatic events from September 2 to 9 and September 2 to 8 respectively.

The Sports Carnival will start with a hockey match between two Gujarat teams comprising senior players at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Ground Thursday evening. This will be followed by other games such as hula hoop, pyramid, forward roll, cartwheeling, etc on a stage near the art gallery at Race Course.

Simultaneously, other games, including those for children, will be organised near the art gallery. This will be followed by a cultural programme at the art gallery.

On September 16, a walking race will be organised in the morning at the athletics ground in Race Course while a basketball match will be organised in the evening.  On the final day of the carnival, Commissioner’s Eleven and Mayor’s Eleven will clash in a cricket match at Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground at 6 pm.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:21:57 am
