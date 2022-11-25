Rajkot school installs war trophy T-55 battle tank on its campus

Battle tank T-55, a war trophy of the Indian Army, was unveiled on the campus of Rajkumar College (RKC) in Rajkot Thursday. Designed by Soviet Russia and considered the best in their class then, the T-55 battle tanks played a key role in India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war that led to creation of Bangladesh.

India had procured T-55 tanks from Russia, Poland and Czechoslovakia in various batches during 1966-67. The T-55s were later phased out from armoury and have since classified them as derelict and war trophies. While those classified as derelict are used for weapons training, others classified as war trophies are given for public display. RKC has procured the tank from the Central Armoured Fighting Vehicle Depot in Pune through the Directorate of Ordnance, Ministry of Defence.

“We are sure the display of the war trophy tank T55 in the school campus will continue to motivate more students of our school as well as other youths from our city to join the forces,” the school stated in a release. With this, RKC becomes the first non-military school in Gujarat to have a war trophy tank installed on its campus.

Sujan Chinoy, director general of Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, and former Indian Ambassador to Japan and Mexico, unveiled the tank in the presence of Lieutenant General KS Brar, the director general of armoured Corps of the Indian Army and officers of the National Cadet Corps.

Incidentally, a Mig-27 fighter jet decommissioned by the Indian Air Force is on public display in Kotecha Chowk of the city. Thus, the T-55 battle tank became the second war trophy on display in Rajkot.

Chinoy, an alumnus of RKC, said he felt getting a battle tank installed in the college after finding one in Rajkumar College, Raipur in Chhattisgarh last year.