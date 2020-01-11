Rajkot: School gets students to form ‘CAA’ human chain

Students of New Era School form a ‘CAA’ human chain in Morbi district on Thursday. (Photo: Mayur Raval) Students of New Era School form a ‘CAA’ human chain in Morbi district on Thursday. (Photo: Mayur Raval)

Even as parents protested at a school after it asked students to write postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a private school in Halvad taluka of Morbi district had its students form “CAA” by way of a human chain on Thursday.

Students of New Era School near Halvad town in Morbi district created the “CAA” shape by forming a human chain on the school campus on Thursday as part of its “learning by activity”. The private school, which is run by not-for-profit organisation Vivekananda Science Academy (VSA), said that the “CAA” was created not to make any political statement, but as part of a teaching-learning process and to “respect the Constitution”.

Trustee of VSA, Mahendra Prajapati said: “Some students had been posing questions to teachers in classrooms as to what the CAA is. Being school students, they would not be aware of the new Act enacted by the government. On the other hand, lot of misinformation is being spread these days. Therefore, we took students to the ground and asked them to form a human chain. We then explained (to) them what our Prime Minister’s idea behind the CAA is, and what benefits will the new Act yield in future. It was conducted as part of an activity-based learning method that our school follows, and to teach students that we have to respect our Constitution.”

The trustee added that around 750 students are studying in his school which enrolls students from Class VI onwards and has higher secondary streams of science and commerce.

“We wanted to reply (to) students by practicals. Hence, we conducted the activity. At the time when Article 370 was abrogated, we did the same thing. We had also paid tribute to victims of the Pulwama terror attack by creating a map of India through a human chain of students holding candles,” he said.

The trustee added that he sees nothing wrong in conducting such activities. “The government must have thought a lot before enacting the CAA. Every coin has two sides. If not us, that who else would take care of Pakistani refugees who have come to India?” he said.

