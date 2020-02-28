Rajkot: RUDA proposes new TP scheme, 90-metre road for AIIMS

The CEA said that in the first phase, RUDA has proposed to construct only a four-kilometre stretch of the road, whose total length will be 11 kilometre. (Representational Image) The CEA said that in the first phase, RUDA has proposed to construct only a four-kilometre stretch of the road, whose total length will be 11 kilometre. (Representational Image)

The governing body of the Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Thursday approved a proposal to develop a new Town Planning (TP) scheme and a 90-metre road for facilitating development of the proposed AIIMS (All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences) on the outskirts of the city.

The governing board of RUDA discussed and approved, among other things, its budget for financial year 2020-’21. The budget has proposed to develop a new TP scheme on Jamnagar road.

“With an aim to facilitate development of AIIMS and other facilities, the board today approved a proposal to develop a new TP scheme called Ghanteshwar-Parapipaliya TP Scheme number 76. This TP scheme would cover an area of 320 hectare land and have a 300-feet wide road beginning from the offtake point of Ring Road-II on Jamnagar and ending at Gavaridad Village on Morbi Road. It will connect AIIMS with Jamnagar and Morbi roads,” Chetan Ganatra, Chief Executive Authority (CEA) of RUDA, told The Indian Express.

The Centre has proposed to build the AIIMS allocated to Gujarat in Rajkot district. The state government has identified land for the proposed mega health facility and research centre near Parapipaliya village on the northern outskirts of the city.

“After the board gave its green signal today, we shall survey the land of the proposed TP Scheme and ask the district inspector of land records to verify details. We shall then prepare draft of the scheme and send it to the government for approval. Once approved, we shall get some land by way of the provision of reserving 40 per cent land of a TP Scheme for government use. The proposed 300-feet road would be constructed by using land so reserved and therefore, not require any land acquisition,” Ganatra added.

The CEA said that in the first phase, RUDA has proposed to construct only a four-kilometre stretch of the road, whose total length will be 11 kilometre.

“This first phase of the road would connect AIIMS to Jamnagar road. A major hurdle is the railway line which is right near the starting point of the road in Parapipaliya. A railway overbridge would have to be constructed and could increase the project cost by around Rs 100 crore; we estimate the total project cost of phase-I to be around Rs 125 crore. Since RUDA does not have much resources, we have requested the Roads and Buildings department of the state government to fund the project. The matter is under consideration and therefore, no financial provision for this project has been made in the RUDA budget 2020-’21,” added Ganatra.

The meeting also approved another budget proposal to construct a new office building for RUDA at a 6,860 squaremetre plot in Mota Mava village near Ring Road-II.

“The existing RUDA headquarters on Jamnagar was constructed in 1992-’93 and only three-and-a-half floors of the seven-storeyed building are available to us. The rest are occupied by departments of state and Central governments. On the other hand, the scope of work of RUDA has expanded. In fact, our housing unit which is overseeing construction of around 4,000 affordable houses, is functioning from the canteen. Therefore, we need a new office building and the board has approved a proposal in this respect,” the CEA said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.