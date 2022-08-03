Rajkot: Robbery bid foiled; cop, 2 suspects injured

Two suspected robbers and a police sub-inspector were injured as a team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajkot City police foiled a robbery bid at a posh locality in Gujarat’s Rajkot early on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, based on a tip-off that a gang of robbers were set to target a house named Riddhi-Siddhi in Chitrakut Society on Amin Marg, a SOG team went to the spot around 2 am. “The suspects assaulted the SOG team with sharp-edged weapons. In response, the police opened fire, injuring two members of the gang,” Parthrajsinh Gohil, deputy commissioner of police (crime), told The Indian Express.

Police said that in the encounter, SOG Police Sub-Inspector D B Kher sustained injuries caused by the sharp-edged weapons while two suspected robbers suffered gunshot wounds. Police said the incident took place between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday and that the injured have been hospitalised. PSI Kher was reported to be out of danger, DCP Gohil said.

“Our team managed to retain four members of the gang while two managed to flee. During primary interrogation, the suspects said that they chose the big bungalow as their target assuming there will be valuables inside it,” Gohil further said, adding that the suspects are from Madhya Pradesh and Dahod district of Gujarat.