Restaurant owner found dead in his residence in Rajkot

Hasmukh Pachani, owner of Patel Vihar Restaurant (PVR) chain, was found hanging at his residence near Anand Bungalow Chowk in the city in a case of suspected suicide. Police said the cause of the alleged suicide remained unascertained till late evening.

Pachani, who used to run two restaurants under the brand name PVR in the city, was found hanging in the hall of his apartment on Krushnagar Main Road near the Anand Bungalow Chowk in the city by his wife early Tuesday morning. He was 67 and was running one PVR each on Gondal Road and Kalavad Road. The PVR on Gondal road was opened in 1970 and is a popular eatery in the city.

“Early on Tuesday morning, Panchani’s wife didn’t find him in his bed. When she looked for him, she found him hanging by a dupatta tied to a hook in the ceiling of the hall of the family’s apartment,” Malaviyanagar police inspector KN Bhukan said, adding, “The family dialled the emergency number and in response, an EMT (emergency medicine technician) rushed to the family’s home with an ambulance. However, after assessing Panchani, the EMT pronounced the restaurant owner dead on the spot.”

Later on, his body was shifted to a civil hospital in the city for post-mortem. Malaviyanagar police has registered a case of accidental death. “We have not recovered any suicide note so far,” Bhukan further said.