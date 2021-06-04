scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 03, 2021
Rajkot residents to get subsidy for bicycles, e-bikes

The announcement comes on World Bicycle Day.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
June 4, 2021 3:25:44 am
MyByk, MyByk app, How does MyByk work, Kochi Metro, Ahmedabad startups, Ahmedabad MyByk, MyByk cycles, Kochi MyByk, indian expressThe RMC had distributed Rs 45 lakh worth of bicycle subsidy last year and the civic body has made provision of Rs 50 lakh for this purpose in its budget for financial year 2021-22.

WITH AN aim to reduce pollution caused by motor vehicles, Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Thursday announced the scheme of giving Rs 1,000 subsidy on purchase of a bicycle and Rs 5,000 subsidy for e-bikes to city residents. The announcement comes on World Bicycle Day.

“This year, we have done away with the limitation of giving bicycle subsidy to only one member of a family. Now, everyone, who is a resident of Rajkot city will be eligible for availing subsidy benefit,” Pushkar Patel, chairman of standing committee of RMC said.

The RMC had distributed Rs 45 lakh worth of bicycle subsidy last year and the civic body has made provision of Rs 50 lakh for this purpose in its budget for financial year 2021-22. Patel said that those who have purchased bicycle from July 15, 2019 onwards will be eligible to get bicycle subsidy.

