Rajkot residents to get subsidy for bicycles, e-bikes

WITH AN aim to reduce pollution caused by motor vehicles, Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Thursday announced the scheme of giving Rs 1,000 subsidy on purchase of a bicycle and Rs 5,000 subsidy for e-bikes to city residents. The announcement comes on World Bicycle Day.

“This year, we have done away with the limitation of giving bicycle subsidy to only one member of a family. Now, everyone, who is a resident of Rajkot city will be eligible for availing subsidy benefit,” Pushkar Patel, chairman of standing committee of RMC said.

The RMC had distributed Rs 45 lakh worth of bicycle subsidy last year and the civic body has made provision of Rs 50 lakh for this purpose in its budget for financial year 2021-22. Patel said that those who have purchased bicycle from July 15, 2019 onwards will be eligible to get bicycle subsidy.