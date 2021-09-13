Rajkot: Schools, colleges shut as city receives heavy rainfall

The Rajkot city in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat has been receiving heavy rainfall since early morning, prompting officials to shut schools and colleges on Monday.

The city recorded more than five inches of rain in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday. Some areas experienced power outages and waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall.

Rajkot district rainfall Rajkot district rainfall

On Saturday, the district recorded 472.7 mm of rainfall. Rajkot city received 646 mm, while Gondal and Lodhika talukas received 776 mm of total rainfall, each.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 27 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gujarat is set to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over the next four days.

— With ENS inputs