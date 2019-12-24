Rajkot: One more dies of silicosis, toll now 7

This is the seventh death this year due to silicosis in Thangadh, the hub of ceramic sanitaryware industry in Gujarat. (Representational Image) This is the seventh death this year due to silicosis in Thangadh, the hub of ceramic sanitaryware industry in Gujarat. (Representational Image)

One more silicosis patient died in sanitarywares hub of Thangadh in Surendranagar district last Saturday. With this, the death toll due to silicosis among ceramic workers has climbed to seven this calendar year.

Somabhai alias Shyamjibhai Solanki succumbed to the lung disease while undergoing treatment at Medico Multi Speciality Hospital in Surendranagar town, an official release from the People’s Training and Research Centre (PRTC) said on Monday.

The 47-year-old was admitted to the private hospital three days ago after he complained of breathlessness. However, he eventually succumbed to the respiratory disease while undergoing treatment, PTRC, a Vadodara-based NGO working in the field of industrial safety and occupational health, further said.

This is the seventh death this year due to silicosis in Thangadh, the hub of ceramic sanitaryware industry in Gujarat. The disease is caused by fine silica particles accumulating in lungs of workers. The particles adversely affect functioning of lungs, triggering a collapse of health of a patient by affecting functioning of other organs and liver immunity levels.

Solanki was a resident of Vasadva village in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district. He had migrated to Thangadh to work in ceramic industry. He had previously worked in a private ceramic sanitaryware manufacturing factory as a glazer (one who manually spray-dyes moulds of sanitaryware items with glazing material, which among other chemicals contain silica particles) for eight years before he started experiencing health problems in 2009. The following year, he was diagnosed with silicosis.

“He had worked in various ceramic units for around 10 years and developed silicosis in the process. He was bed-ridden for the last three years,” Jagdish Patel, director of PTRC said in the release.

Solanki is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His son had dropped out of school two years ago and has been working in the same sector as his father for the last two years.

