Building contractor, 4 others held over murder of labourer in Rajkot

Rajkot police on Wednesday arrested a building contractor and four others over the alleged murder of a casual labourer who was found dead near railway track in Kothariya Solvent area of the city on October 28.

A case of accidental death was registered at Aji Dem police station after Manoj Vadher (36), a resident of Kothariya Solvent, was found dead.

Police said that on November 14, Manoj’s wife Falguni (36) lodged a complaint, stating that on November 13, while she and her family members were at the place where her husband was found dead, a man told her that her husband was murdered.

As per the FIR, the man told Falguni that on the evening of October 27, he had seen two men quarrelling on the railway track over drinking and one of them had hit the other in head with a stone multiple times.

Based on Falguni’s complaint, Aji Dam police had booked an unidentified man for Manoj’s murder. However, investigation by the Detection of the Crime Branch revealed that Paresh Patel, the building contractor, who was allegedly in a relationship with Falguni, had given Rs 5 lakh to kill Manoj, Praveen Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) said on Wednesday.

The five arrested in connection with the case are Patel, Mehul Pardhi, Vimal Bambhva, a bhuva (priest of a community), Kishan Jethva and Rajesh Parmar.

“Manoj had a habit of drinking and would often beat up Falguni. Therefore, Falguni asked Paresh Patel, with whom she had lived as his live-in partner, to teach Manoj a lesson. Therefore, Patel gave a contract to the bhuva to kill Manoj. The bhuva, in turn, contacted his friends Kishan Jethva and Rajesh Parmar. As told by the bhuva, Parmar stoned Manoj to death,” Kumar claimed while addressing a press conference.

Police said that Pardhi (31) Jethva (27) and Parmar (25) are residents of Pardi village on the outskirts of the city.

Kumar said that Patel had met bhuva earlier with a request to cast some spell on Manoj and kill him. However, the bhuva told him that his goddess does take anyone’s life and that whatever the Patel wanted to do will have to be done by himself.

“Three months after that, Patel and his friend Vimal Bambhva met the bhuva again, asking the bhuva to or kill Manoj anyway. Bhuva told his friend Jethva about the offer. Around a month ago, Patel and Bambhva met the bhuva one more time and the latter agreed to kill Manoj for Rs10 lakh. However, Patel offered him Rs 4 lakh,” said the DCP.

“At around 4 pm on October 28, Patel called bhuva, Jethva and Parrmar at the railway crossing and he and Bambhva showed them Manoj. Later that evening, Parmar tried to befriend Manoj and murdered him by hitting him with a big stone,” said Kumar.