Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Rajkot Municipal Corp engages private firm to develop public garden in PPP mode

Written by Gopal Kateshiya | Rajkot |
June 29, 2022 4:25:39 am
The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has adopted a policy to partner with private entities to develop public gardens in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode with an aim to develop more gardens for the public and earn revenue. It has awarded the first such project to Orbit Bearings India Pvt Limited (OBIPL).

The RMC standing committee Tuesday approved a proposal to select OBIPL as the private partner for the proposed garden behind Speedwell Party Plot in the Mavdi area. OBIPL is among the leading bearings manufacturers of Rajkot and also has an interest in real estate development.

PP Developers and Victoria Gardens, two other city-based realty firms, were also in the race for the proposed garden but they lost out to OBIL as they had quoted Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.68 lakh respectively as the annual premium payable to RMC. OBIPL, on the other hand, quoted Rs 1.80 lakh premium with a 10 per cent increase every year, in addition to bringing in the capital required for developing the garden on a 3,114 square metre (sqm) plot as well as bearing the cost of maintaining and managing it for five years.

“So far, we used to seek the partnership of private firms in developing gardens only. But this is our first attempt to engage private firms for developing a garden as per the theme decided by RMC while also charging an annual premium on the private developer,” standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel said, adding, “This will help RMC save the capital expenditure the civic body will otherwise incur in developing gardens and maintenance costs. It will also allow us to develop more gardens for residents of the city.”

Incidentally, RMC has a policy in place to engage private entities in developing traffic islands at major traffic junctions in the city at the latter’s cost, while allowing some advertising space to the developer on such an island. The civic body had introduced the concept of charging a premium to the developer last month while awarding the contract to develop a traffic island at Katariya Motors Chowkadi on the PPP mode.

OBIPL said it views the garden project more like a corporate social responsibility activity. “There is no commercial interest involved in it,” said Vinesh Patel, OBIPL managing director.

Live Blog

