Rajkot municipal corporation collects Rs266 crore taxes in FY 2021-22

THE TAX collection by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) topped Rs266 crore, the highest in the history of the civic body, on Thursday as a record 2.92 lakh taxpayers paid their dues to the civic body.

By around 2 pm on Thursday, the RMC had moped up Rs266 crore in taxes and the figure was likely to go up to Rs272 crore as more taxpayers were expected to pay their taxes in the remaining few hours of the financial year 2021-22, an official release from the RMC said. The collection of Rs266 crore is the highest in the 50-year-long history of RMC. It is marginally higher than Rs262.78 crore the civic body had netted in 2016-17 as total 3,09, 146 assesses paid taxes to RMC. In 2016-17, as many as 2,92,225 city residents had paid taxes to the civic body, the release further said.

The collection includes Rs100.03 crore paid by 2.18 lakh taxpayers through digital transactions. Those figures are also all-time high as city residents availed the benefit of discount available for online transactions. The taxpayers paid a total Rs83.81 crore worth of property tax and water charges through online transactions. They also paid through digital transactions Rs10.33 crore towards vehicle tax, Rs1.60 crore for booking various community halls of the RMC and Rs1.55 crore for other civic services. The highest single-day collection of Rs3.5 crore was recorded on June 30, the release said.

Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav led the elected leaders and officers of the RMC in thanking residents of Rajkot city for paying their dues to the civic body.

Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora had constituted a tax recovery cell in January this year and by March 31, this cell had recovered Rs88 crore worth of taxes. Last year, collection during the same period was merely 39 crore, the release highlighted. Over the past three months, the recovery cell sealed 811 properties whose owners had not cleared their tax outstanding. However, owners of 565 properties later cleared their dues and got the seals broken. The cell also put 10 assets on sale but owners of six of them prevented the auction by paying their taxes.

The release added that a total 565 cheques worth Rs2.35 crore issued by property owners to the RMC bounced. While 484 of those issuers later on paid Rs2.17 crore cash subsequently and cleared their tax liabilities, police complaints were filed against remaining 81 who had issued cheques cumulatively worth Rs18 lakh but which bounced when deposited for encashment.