Rajkot municipal corporation approves proposal to purchase new car for Leader of Opposition

The Leader of Opposition in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) will soon get a new car as the standing committee of the RMC approved a proposal for purchasing a new car for the LoP.

At its meeting held on Tuesday, the standing committee chaired by Pushkar Patel of the BJP, approved a proposal of the automobile department of the civic body to purchase a new car for the LoP. As per the proposal, the new car, an Innova Crysta, will be purchased at the cost of Rs21.85 lakh.

“Presently, the vehicle being used by the Leader of Opposition is an Innova car which was purchased in 2014. The vehicle has so far clocked 3,38,250 km,” the proposal reads. ” As per the existing norms, a vehicle which is 10 year old or which has been driven for more than three lakh kilometres can be condemned.

“We had placed a request for new car in October last month. We are happy that it has been approved now,” Viral Bhatt, office secretary of the LoP said.

Bhanuben Sorani, one of the four Congress corporators in the RMC, is presently serving as the Leader of the Opposition.