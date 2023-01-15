Rajkot: Minor girl, maternal uncle found hanging in Hingolgadh Sanctuary

A teenaged girl and her distant uncle who were working as sharecroppers on adjacent pieces of agricultural land were found hanging from a tree inside the Hingolgadh Nature Education Sanctuary (HNES) near Hingolgadh village in Rajkot district’s Vinchhiya taluka Friday. The two were alleged to be in a relationship and died by suicide, the police said.

Alpa Bavaliya (17), a resident of Devpara village in Chotila taluka of Surendranagar, and Raydhan Jogradiya (22), a resident of Ajmer village in Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot, were found hanging by either end of a rope tied to a tree inside HNES. They were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police said the youth’s grandfather and the girl’s uncle on the paternal side identified the bodies.

“Primary investigation has revealed that the families of Bavaliya and Jogradiya were working as sharecroppers and the two had started liking each other. Jogradiya was a distant uncle of the girl on her maternal side and therefore, the two thought their relationship would not be able to culminate in marriage. Hence, they died by suicide,” a police officer of Vinchhiya police station said Sunday.

Devpara and Ajmer villages are neighbouring villages and the police said the two knew each other for many years. “On Thursday, the two met at a family occasion at Jogradiya’s place and left the place that afternoon. After the girl was not found to be around, her family launched a search but to no avail. The next morning, a forest guard out on patrol in that area found the two hanging and informed police,” the police office further said.

On the basis of information provided by the girl’s father, the Vinchhiya police has registered a case of accidental death and started an investigation. But police said no foul play was suspected. “Neither family has levelled any allegation on the other. The post-mortem report has also concluded that the duo died by hanging,” the police officer added.