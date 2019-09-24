Rajkot: Mentally challenged man from UP beaten to death in Jamnagar

A MENTALLY challenged man from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly beaten to death by seven persons after he smashed the window panes of their quarters in Moti Khavdi village of Jamnagar district early on Sunday, even as the police insisted that it was not a case of mob lynching and that they had arrested three persons in this connection.

The victim has been identified as Ramdulare Chauhan (35), a native of Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

Meghpar police sub-inspector Dashrathsinh Vadher said that the victim entered the compound of the house located behind Govind Complex in Moti Khavdi at around 4 am Sunday and allegedly smashed the window panes with an iron rod. Following this, the tenants came out and an altercation ensued.

“The man assaulted one of the tenants with an iron road. In retaliation, the tenants also kicked and punched and beat him with stick and polymer pipes following which the man died on the spot,” Sandeep Chaudhary, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Jamnagar told The Indian Express on Monday.

The ASP said that seven persons were involved in the alleged murder. They have been identified as Prabhakar Tripathi, Yogesh Singh, Manoj Singh, Sahil Ansari, Prakash Kumar, Santosh Kumar and Shivaji. “All the accused are native of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and are employed as supervisors of a factory in Khavdi. We have arrested Prabhakar, Yogesh and Manoj on Monday, while the other four are on the run,” the Meghpar police sub-inspector said.

Factory owner, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, had taken the house on rent for his employees. “Other than the seven accused, 10 others also live there. They alerted Akhilesh, who in turn contacted us,” the sub-inspector added.

Based on a complaint filed by Akhilesh, Meghpar police booked the seven for murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and common intent.

The ASP said that one of Chauhan’s nephew, Brijesh, who lives in Mumbai, came to Jamnagar on Monday evening and identified the body. “The nephew has told us that Chauhan left Kushinagar five days ago and was supposed to go to Mumbai, but instead landed in Jamnagar. Brijesh also told the police that Chauhan was mentally challenged and that his family had been unable to contact him for the last two days. Residents of Moti Khavdi have told us that they had seen the victim roaming around in the village,” said the ASP.

The ASP said that Chauhan initially ran away after the altercation, but soon returned to hit back at the tenants. He sustained injuries in his stomach, arms, shoulders etc and eventually bled to death. “A post-mortem report has concluded that he died due to bleeding after his liver ruptured due to injuries caused by beating,” said Chaudhary, adding that no cross complaint alleging assault or house tresspass had been received till Monday evening.

Superintendent of police of Jamnagar, Sharad Singhal, said that this was not a case of mob lynching. “The victim abused the accused, there was a fight and he got killed. This is not a case of mob lynching,” said Singhal.