Rajkot: Marriage hall owner, couple held over mass wedding without permission

OWNER OF a marriage hall and a couple were arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly organising mass wedding of 12 orphan women on Kothariya Road of the city without seeking permission. However, the trio were released within hours.

A team of Aji Dam police station reached Shangar Hall, a marriage hall on Kothariya Road of Rajkot at around 11 am after getting a tip-off that a mass wedding ceremony was in progress there.

“We found that more than 250 people had gathered at the place despite there being a prohibition on gathering of more than 50 people at wedding ceremonies. Nor had they taken permission for the ceremony and also did not comply with social distancing norms,” said inspector Vikramsinh Chavda, incharge of Aji Dam police station.

Chavda said that businessman Roshankumar Pandya alias Suraj (30) and his wife Jagruti (30)—both residents of Chandreshnagar area of Rajkot city, and Mahesh Mayani (53), a resident of Shree Ram Park on Kothariya Road, were detained and later arrested formally after being booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedient to order duly promulgated by public servant).

“While the Sharmas were the organisers of the mass wedding, Mayani is the owner of the hall. They have been booked for organising the ceremony without prior permission from police and for not adhering to social distancing norms,” Chavda said, adding the trio were later granted bail and released.

The trio told police that they had sought permission for organising the event in the jurisdiction of Bhaktinagar police station in the city but had to change the venue to Kothariya Road due to “unavoidable circumstances”.