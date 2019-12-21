Rajkot: Mandaviya hands over citizenship certificates to seven Pak refugees

Manaukh Mandaviya hands over a certificate of Indian citizenship to a Pakistani refugee in Kutch on Friday. Express Manaukh Mandaviya hands over a certificate of Indian citizenship to a Pakistani refugee in Kutch on Friday. Express

As violence rocked parts of Vadodara and Ahmedabad over the new citizenship law, in Kutch district Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave away Indian citizenship certificates to seven Pakistanis residing in Gujarat.

Speaking at the event, Mandaviya said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will give an opportunity to refugees of minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to lead a dignified life in Indian while taking nothing away from the Indian citizens.

During his visit to Kutch, Mandaviya, the Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent charge) and Chemicals and Fertilisers, attended a public event organised by refugees from Pakistan and Kutch BJP MP Vinod Chavda “to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for CAA”, in Kindana village near Gandhidham town in Kutch district on Friday. The minister distributed certificates of Indian citizenship among seven refugees of Sodha community from Pakistan.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act will give an opportunity to the minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to lead a dignified life in India. It’s Modi government’s efforts to comfort these minorities of the burnt they have been facing for so many years,” a government release quoted the minister as saying.

The minister said the enactment of CAA was in true spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas slogan given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This Act is not going to take anything away from the Indian citizens. Modi’s objective is to help every citizen of the country lead a dignified life hence his mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. But attempts are being made to create confusion and spread rumours that a certain section of the society stands to lose due to this Act. But it is not true. On the contrary, those who have sought refuge in India are going to benefit in terms of getting Indian citizenship,” he said.

Mandaviya handed over certificates of Indian citizenship to Dalpatsinh Sodha, Mohnibai Sodha, Swarupsinh Sodha, Parbabsinh Sodha, Harisingh Sodha, Pithu Dibo and Pabu Dibo. These Pakistani nationals had arrived in India in 2007 and had applied for Indian citizenship a few years ago. In all, 10 refugees were to be awarded citizenship certificates, but only seven of them remained present.

“We had to face a lot of hardships soon after we came to India in 2007. For example, I was granted visa to stay in Jetpur taluka of Rajkot district. But police would often come to our rented house to check on us. When the landlord came to know that we were from Pakistan, he would ask us to vacate the house. But since Modi became PM in 2014, situation has become easier for refugees. We wanted to thank Modi and organised this event today,” Nathusinh Sodha, a Pakistani national who sought refuge in India in 2007 and who has since acquired Indian citizenship said.

Nathusinh and his family used to live in Tharparkar-Mithi district in Pakistan. But after becoming Indian citizen, he founded Overseas Hindu Rehabilitation Committee, an NGO which helps Hindus from Pakistan to settle in India and presently lives in Bhuj, the district headquarters of Kutch.

