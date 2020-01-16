Rajkot: Man killed by ‘accidental shot’ from cop’s revolver

Police said that Himanshu Gohil, a resident of Rajkot city, was killed after being hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service revolver of police sub-inspector PP Chavda. (Representational Image) Police said that Himanshu Gohil, a resident of Rajkot city, was killed after being hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service revolver of police sub-inspector PP Chavda. (Representational Image)

A man was killed after being hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service revolver of a police sub-inspector inside the police chowki (police post) at temporary Central Bus Station of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) on Shashtri Maidan in the heart of Rajkot city on Wednesday.

‘A’ Division police said that Himanshu Gohil, a resident of Rajkot city, was killed after being hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service revolver of police sub-inspector PP Chavda. Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal confirmed the “death of a person after being hit by a bullet from the service revolver of a policeman”.

“Gohil was a friend of PSI Chavda. The PSI had called Gohil to the police chowki to meet. However, while PSI was servicing his revolver, it went off accidentally and Gohil was hit in the back of his head,” NK Jadeja, inspector of ‘A’ Division police station, told The Indian Express, adding 35-year-old Gohil died on the spot.

The inspector said that Chavda was on duty when the incident took place at 5.10 pm on Wednesday. “We are doing the inquest panchnama. No formal complaint has been registered so far,” added Jadeja.

