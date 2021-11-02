Rajkot Bar objects to district judge’s order to record ‘misbehaving’ lawyers in proceedings

The Rajkot Bar Association (RBA) Monday took objection and made a representation to the Chief Justice (CJ) of Gujarat High Court days after the Rajkot principal district judge issued a circular to all the subordinate courts directing presiding officers to record any “misdemeanour by any advocate, any advocate speaking in a loud voice and behaving in a manner not consistent with the prestige of the court” during proceedings.

Terming the circular issued by Rajkot principal district judge Utkarsh Desai “disgraceful,” the RBA urged the CJ and the Rajkot unit judge of the Gujarat High Court to direct him to withdraw it “forthwith in the larger interest of the cordial relation of the bar and the bench”. “Our association is shocked to learn about the disgraceful circular issued by the learned district judge, Rajkot. Though the said circular has not been forwarded to our association, we have come to know (about it) from reports in newspapers,” read the memorandum signed by RBA secretary Jignesh Joshi.

The controversial circular, issued on October 18, also directed presiding officers to report matters of misbehaviour to the principal district judge with a copy of the proceeding “so that this office can take appropriate action”. It added that any misbehaviour by advocates during occasions other than the court proceedings also be reported to the office of the principal district judge.

A particular incident during a court proceeding had prompted the principal district judge to issue the circular, sources confirmed. “A lawyer misbehaved with a judge during court proceedings last month and the said judge had reported the matter to the principal district judge. Later, the lawyer apologised to the concerned judge. However, during a routine meeting of judges, the issue cropped up and other judges also talked about such incidents. This prompted the principal district judge to issue the circular,” said sources.

The RBA, however, said the contents of the circular are disrespectful to the members of the Bar. “As it appears from the bare reading of the contents, our association has felt that the circular expresses disrespect to all members of the lawyers’ fraternity. The said circular has no bearing, much less it has no preamble and in a way, it is unilateral in nature. It conveys that only misconduct of lawyers (needs) to be seen and there can never be misbehaviour from the other side,” said the representation, adding the circular empowered presiding officers to become judges of their own cause.

The RBA secretary said there was no communication between the Bar and the Bench over the issue. “Ideally, the Bar should have been informed about the issue. However, the learned district judge preferred to act unilaterally and issued the circular. The judge notified the presiding officers of courts in the district but not the RBA. This affects 6,500 lawyers in the district. As the principal district judge did not think it was necessary to notify the RBA about the issue, we were not left with any option but to represent our grievance to the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court,” Joshi told The Indian Express.

Joshi said the decision to make a representation to the HC was taken at a meeting of the office-bearers of the RBA and around 50 senior advocates Sunday. “The senior members of the Bar and office-bearers of the Bar concluded that approaching the high court was the right way to seek redressal of the grievance and therefore, we have made a representation to the HC,” Joshi said.

The RBA representation also claimed the district judge “is never inclined to hear even genuine complaints of misconduct or misbehaviour of a presiding officer”. It further wondered about the “attitude from the head of the district family”. The circular has the potential to sour the cordial relationship between the Bar and Bench for no reason whatsoever, the representation further said.