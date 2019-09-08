Rajkot: Lawyer held in ‘rape’ case granted bail

A local court in the city on Saturday granted bail to a lawyer in connection with a case of alleged rape of a woman and her subsequent suicide. University police had arrested lawyer Rajesh Mehta on Thursday.

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in the city. In a purported suicide note, the woman alleged that one Zamil Solanki had raped her, forced her to sign a live-in contract and threatened to kill her brother if she complained. She also named Solanki’s mother Asma and his lawyer Rajesh Mehta, who had allegedly helped Solanki prepare and execute the live-in contract as well as one other person in the suicide note.

Based on the woman’s father’s complaint, University police had filed a case of rape, abettment to suicide and criminal intimidation and arrested Solanki and his mother earlier.

Police produced Mehta in a local court with an application seeking his remand but the court turned down the police plea and instead sent the lawyer to judicial custody. Mehta moved a bail application with the Rajkot district and sessions court, which came up for hearing on Saturday.

Assistant public prosecutor Samir Khira opposed the bail application saying the lawyer had threatened the woman to sign a live-in contract and therefore shouldn’t be allowed to walk free. He even claimed that it was a suspected case of “love jihad”. Howe-ver, the court did not agree and granted bail to Mehta. Solanki and his mother are still in police custody. The woman and Solanki liv-ed in the same locality, police said.