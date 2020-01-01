Rajkot: ‘Lady don’ Sonu Dangar detained under PASA for threatening Amreli SP, SI

After getting the warrant, a team led by RK Karamata, incharge police inspector of Amreli LCB, detained Dangar from Amreli district jail. (Representational Image) After getting the warrant, a team led by RK Karamata, incharge police inspector of Amreli LCB, detained Dangar from Amreli district jail. (Representational Image)

History-sheeter Sonu Dangar was detained by Amreli police under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) late on Monday night and sent to Palara Special Jail near Bhuj in Kutch district. Her detention comes days after she was arrested by Amreli police for allegedly threatening Amreli SP Nirlipt Rai and a police sub-inspector.

Known as “lady don” among police and media circles, Dangar is a resident of Rajkot city and has around 20 serious criminal cases registered against her at several places, including Rajkot, Gir Somanth, Junagadh and Ahmedabad. She was arrested by Ahmedabad police in a prohibition case and was under judicial custody. Police had also arrested three of her associates, including Rabarika and Gautam Khuman.

The Local Crime Branch of Amreli district police, through the office of the district superintendent of police of Amreli, had forwarded a proposal to Amreli district magistrate Ayush Oak to initiate action against Dangar under the PASA. The magistrate approved the proposal and signed a warrant against the history-sheeter. After getting the warrant, a team led by RK Karamata, incharge police inspector of Amreli LCB, detained Dangar from Amreli district jail.

“We executed the warrant by detaining her from the Amreli district jail where she was under judicial custody, late on Monday night and shifted her to Palara jail,” Karamta said.

The SP said police sought action against Dangar under PASA in view of her criminal activities. “She has been an accused under the Arms Act, of making hate speeches, extortion, kidnapping, opening fire on builder, etc. She has a criminal history. We made it part of our proposal and submitted it to the collector (who is also district magistrate) and the PASA warrant was issued. She is part of Shivraj Vinchhiya alias Munna Rabarika gang, which is involved in smuggling of country-made firearms and unauthorised explosives,” Rai told The Indian Express.

While Dangar got bail in the prohibition case, Amreli police secured the custody of Rabarika and Khuman as they were wanted in an Arms Act case. On December 18, Dangar released a video on social media, threatening the Amreli SP and woman police sub-inspector AP Dodiya, warning them of dire consequences for beating up Rabarika. After this, Dangar was booked under various IPC sections.

She was arrested from Rajasthan by Amreli LCB two days later. After spending a day in police custody, a local court had sent her to judicial custody. LCB said that her bail application is pending with the district and sessions court of Amreli.

