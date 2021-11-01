Rajkot: Labourer stabbed to death by two friends over borrowed money

A casual labourer was allegedly stabbed to death by two of his friends over borrowed money at Upleta town in Rajkot district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Both the accused have been arrested and booked for murder, said the police.

The police said that Secundar Mansuri (25), a casual labourer residing at Nagnath Chowk, was assaulted by his friends outside his home around 9:30 pm on Saturday. The police said that while Sardar held Mansuri by his hands, Makwana stabbed the victim once in the abdomen. The assailants fled the spot after Mansuri’s mother Zarina started crying for help, said the police.

“Makwana had lent Rs 2,400 to Mansuri sometime ago but the latter refused to pay back. The two accused went to Mansuri’s home on Saturday afternoon to recover the money but Mansuri was away for work. Therefore, the two accused went to the victim’s home again at night and called him outside his home. An argument ensued. While the accused insisted that he owed them Rs 2,400, Mansuri claimed that he had not borrowed from any of them and refused to pay back anything. Therefore, the accused stabbed Mansuri,” sub-inspector Hemendra Dhandhal, in-charge of Upleta police station, said.

An injured Mansuri was rushed to a government hospital in Upleta town where he was given primary treatment and referred to a private hospital in the town. However, the doctor at the private hospital also assessed Mansuri’s injuries serious and referred him to a hospital in Rajkot. The victim’s family eventually took him to Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay Government Hospital, Rajkot where doctors declared him brought dead in the early hours of Sunday.

“The accused are claiming that they did not intend to murder Mansuri but the stab wound caused profuse internal bleeding, leading to the 25-year-old’s death,” Dhandhal said.