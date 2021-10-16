Rajkot labourer abducted, police rescue him, arrest kidnappers

A casual labourer was allegedly kidnapped from Rajkot’s Railnagar area on Thursday and was stabbed by seven men. However, police, in a dramatic overnight operation, managed to rescue him and arrested six of the seven accused.

Police said Rahul Boricha (32), a resident of Rajkot’s Raiyadhar area, was allegedly kidnapped by one Dilip Devipujak from the Mamadev temple in the Railnagar area of the city, where he had gone for darshan at around 10 pm on Thursday. Police said Devipujak and six other men stabbed Rahul and beat him up before taking him to a farm in Lodhikha taluka, on the outskirts of the city.

One of the kidnappers then telephoned Rahul’s mother and demanded a Rs 1.5-lakh ransom for his safe release. After the ransom call, his father contacted the city police control room at around 2 am.

City police commissioner Manoj Agarwal told The Indian Express, “We laid a trap, negotiate with the kidnappers through the victim’s father and secured the release of the victim while also arresting six of the kidnappers.”

Police said the kidnapping was masterminded by Ajay alias Saddam Mehta (21), a friend of Rahul who was also a casual labourer.

Agrawal said that after negotiations, the kidnappers agreed to accept a ransom of Rs 1.25 lakh. However, the two men sent by the kidnappers to receive the ransom were caught by the police as soon as they accepted the cash from Rahul’s father.

Police said that the kidnappers dropped Rahul in Dharamnagar at around 5 am and sped away from the place. An injured Rahul was rushed to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital.

Rahul told police that he owed Rs 7,000 to Devipujak, and that he was kidnapped prima facie for the recovery of that amount. “As the victim is hospitalised and because he is not a position to talk, we have a one-sided story of the incident. Once we are able to interrogate him and talk to him properly, we will know the exact reason,” Agarwal said.

Manoharsinh Jadeja, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-II) said that Rahul knows three of the six accused arrested by police. “We handled the entire operation very carefully. An offence has been registered against the accused under IPC Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom) and other relevant sections,” said Jadeja.