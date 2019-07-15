Rajkot incident: No breakthrough in deaths of ASI, constable

INVESTIGATORS HAVE not achieved any breakthrough in the deaths of a woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a constable of the University police station in the city, police officers said on Sunday.

“There is no breakthrough in the investigation so far. However, we are waiting for reports from forensic experts, which are expected come in by tomorrow evening. We shall be able to get some idea about the incident once we get these reports,” Mano-harsinh Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone-II told The Indian Express on Sunday.

ASI Khusbhu Kanabar and constable Ravirajsinh Jadeja were found dead in an apartment in Pandit Deendayal Nagar on Ring Road-II near Kalavad Road on Thursday. They were found in pools of blood with their heads sustaining bullet wounds, and Kanabar’s service revolver was recovered from the apartment.

The police had also recovered a firearm allotted to Vivek Kuchhadiya, another ASI posted with the University police, from the apartment, although Kuchhadiya has reportedly told police that he had forgotten his weapon at the apartment.

The DCP said that he was not in a position, at this stage, to say if the deaths are a case of murder or suicide.

In light of the deaths, Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agarwal has asked policemen to strictly adhere to the police manual and deposit government firearms at their respective police stations once their duty hours are over.