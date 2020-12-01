Rajkot hospital fire: 3 directors of firm that runs pvt hospital held

Five people were killed in the fire at Uday Shivanand hospital in Rajkot. (PTI file)

A DAY AFTER they were booked for alleged negligence in connection with the fire that killed five patients in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Covid Hospital in Rajkot, three directors of Gokul Life Care Private Limited, the firm that runs the hospital, were arrested on Monday after they tested negative for Covid-19.

Police arrested neurosurgeon Dr Prakash Modha, his son Dr Vishal Modha and Dr Tejas Karamta around 8.30 pm. “While Dr Prakash Modha is the chairman of Gokul Life Care Private Limited, Dr Vishal Modha had applied for permissions to set up the Uday Covid Hospital. Dr Karamta was involved in day-to-day functioning of the hospital,” Manoharsinh Jadeja, DCP (zone-II) of Rajkot city police told The Indian Express.

Jadeja is heading a three-member SIT formed to probe the fire.

Based on a complaint by K N Bhukan, police inspector of Malaviyanagar, an FIR was registered against Dr Prakash Modha, Dr Vishal Modha, Dr Karamta, Dr Tejas Motivaras and Dr Digvijaysinh Jadeja Sunday. Police detained Dr Prakash Modha, Dr Vishal Modha and Dr Karamta Sunday.

The DCP said Gokul Life Care has seven directors, including the three arrested on Monday. “Gokul Life Care runs three hospitals and we are investigating if they had any role in day-to-day operations of Uday Covid Hospital.”

