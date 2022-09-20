Rajkot high school PT teacher held for ‘sexually harassing’ students

The Physical Training (PT) teacher of a girls’ high school in Jetpur town of Rajkot was arrested after he allegedly verbally abused and threatened students for sitting in the lobby of the school Monday.

Police said the teacher was detained Monday afternoon after the mother of one of the students of Class XI filed a complaint alleging he verbally abused her daughter and other students Monday morning. The mother stated that the teacher asked the students to return to their classroom instead of sitting in the lobby. However, students told him that they had come out in the lobby after being directed by another teacher to do so as power supply to the school was disrupted.

“However, the PT teacher abused the daughter of the complainant as well as other students verbally and threatened them of dire consequences if they didn’t return to their classroom,” a police officer said, adding, “Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the PT teacher and he was detained. He was formally arrested at 7:30 pm Monday.”

The teacher has been booked under IPC Sections 354D (stalking), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing the victims.

The FIR came after the girls protested against the teacher’s behaviour and under the leadership of a few local workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), made a representation to local authorities and the police.