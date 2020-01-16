Rajkot: Head constable ‘commits suicide’ in Bhavnagar

Police said that prima facie, the policeman committed suicide. (Representational Image) Police said that prima facie, the policeman committed suicide. (Representational Image)

A police head constable was found dead inside his official residence at Vidyanagar police quarters in Bhavnagar city on Wednesday morning. Police said that prima facie, the policeman committed suicide.

Head constable Bhima Desai was found hanging by a chord tied to a hook in the ceiling of the kitchen at his official quarters.

“Desai is married but his family members were away at the time of the incident. This morning, his wife rang him up but her phone calls went unanswered. Consequently, she requested her neighbours to check her quarters. The neighbours found Desai dead, his body hanging by a chord in kitchen,” NG Chaudhary, police inspector of Neelambaug police station in Bhavnagar city, told The Indian Express. “We have not recovered any suicide not so far, but further inquiry into the matter is on.”

Sources said that the 37-year head constable was posted at Ghogha Road police station, but he was recently transferred to Bor Taval police station within Bhavangar city.

