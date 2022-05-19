Rajkot GST commissioner’s driver intervenes in family fight, shot dead

The driver of the GST commissioner of Rajkot was killed late on Wednesday night after he tried to mediate between two groups of family members quarrelling in the open near the airport and was shot by an Army jawan who was part of the quarraling family members.

According to the police, at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Subhash Dati (49), the driver of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissioner in Rajkot, was killed after being shot by Arjil Khokhar, a jawan with the Indian Army who was on in his home town of Rajkot while on leave from service.

Police said that Arjil, who is a resident of Bhomeshwar area, his brother, who is a fireman with the Rajkot fire brigade and their father Arshil were quarrelling with his mother Saniya and Saniya’s brother, sister-in-law and mother over Saniya joining her brother’s family to a pilgrimage to Rajasthan without informing her husband and sons.

Parthrajsinh Gohil, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said Dati was killed by bulltes fired by Arjil. “Arjil fired his 315 rifle when the driver intervened. The jawan claims that he holds a firearms licence issued in Jammu and Kashmir and he has produced a photocopy of the same,” Gohil tod The Indian Express, adding the father-sons trio have been detained.