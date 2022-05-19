scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Rajkot GST commissioner’s driver intervenes in family fight, shot dead

Driver Subhash Dati killed after being shot by Arjil Khokhar, an Army Jawan: Police

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
May 19, 2022 11:32:03 am
According to the police, at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Subhash Dati (49), the driver of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissioner in Rajkot, was killed after being shot by Arjil Khokhar, a jawan with the Indian Army who was on in his home town of Rajkot while on leave from service.

The driver of the GST commissioner of Rajkot was killed late on Wednesday night after he tried to mediate between two groups of family members quarrelling in the open near the airport and was shot by an Army jawan who was part of the quarraling family members.

According to the police, at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Subhash Dati (49), the driver of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissioner in Rajkot, was killed after being shot by Arjil Khokhar, a jawan with the Indian Army who was on in his home town of Rajkot while on leave from service.

Police said that Arjil, who is a resident of Bhomeshwar area, his brother, who is a fireman with the Rajkot fire brigade and their father Arshil were quarrelling with his mother Saniya and Saniya’s brother, sister-in-law and mother over Saniya joining her brother’s family to a pilgrimage to Rajasthan without informing her husband and sons.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Parthrajsinh Gohil, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said Dati was killed by bulltes fired by Arjil. “Arjil fired his 315 rifle when the driver intervened. The jawan claims that he holds a firearms licence issued in Jammu and Kashmir and he has produced a photocopy of the same,” Gohil tod The Indian Express, adding the father-sons trio have been detained.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement