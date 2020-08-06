Rajkot father kills daughter for wanting to marry a Muslim man

Police said that due to the assault, Ila fell unconscious and a neighbour dialled emergency number. (Representational image) Police said that due to the assault, Ila fell unconscious and a neighbour dialled emergency number. (Representational image)

A father allegedly hit his 20-year-old daughter to death in a fit of rage after she insisted on marrying a Muslim boy, in Gandhigram area of Rajkot city on Thursday.

Police said that Gopal Nakum, a casual labourer, allegedly hit his daughter Ila with a club used in doing laundry at their residence in Shah Nagar-4 in Gandhigram area of the city at around 8 am on Thursday.

“The father asked the daughter to have her morning tea. But she refused to have it, telling his father that she would not drink even a glass of water until she is allowed to marry the boy she had an affair with. In a fit of rage, the father hit the girl in head with a club two-three times which led to fatality,” Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal told The Indian Express.

Police said that due to the assault, Ila fell unconscious and a neighbour dialled emergency number. In response, an ambulance took her to the state government-run PDU Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:50 pm.

The commissioner said that a couple of days ago, the woman had eloped to the house of the 19-year-old youth with whom she had had an affair. “But the boy is not of marriageable age and therefore, families of the boy and the girl persuaded her to return home the same day,” Agarwal said, adding, “this does not look like a case of honour-killing but more a crime committed in a fit of rage.”

Agarwal said that the father was detained by police after the incident turned into a murder.

Gandhigram police said that they were in the process of booking Gopal for his daughter’s murder.

“On June 18 this year, Ila’s mother had died of a heart attack. On Thursday morning, when Ila started sulking, demanding that she be married with the boy, the father reminded her of her mother’s death just around a month ago and that they had still not recovered from that loss. But the daughter persisted, enraging the father,” Khumansinh Vala, police inspector of Gandhigram, said.

Vala added that Gopal was opposed to her daughter’s demand as the boy had not attained the age of marriage of 21 years and also because he was a Muslim. “Additionally, the boy’s family also did not approve of the relationship,” Vala added.

