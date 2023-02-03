Police raid Rajkot farmhouse, seize 1,932 bottles of liquor worth Rs 7.85 lakh

The police raided a farmhouse in Ranpar village on the outskirts of Rajkot city in Gujarat early on Friday and detained a farmer after around 2,000 bottles of liquor were found stored there, officials said.

Acting on a tipoff, a Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team of the Rajkot city police raided Shivkrupa Farm, a farmhouse in Ranpar near Kuvadva village, around 20 km northwest of the city, and allegedly found 1,932 bottles of three different brands of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 7.85 lakh there.

An official release said Crime Branch officers detained Kalu Shiyal (40), a native of Amreli district, who was working as a sharecropper at the farmhouse in Ranpar. Police said the farmhouse belongs to Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, a resident of Rajkot city. Jadeja and Shaktisinh Parmar, another Rajkot resident, are wanted in the case but are on the run, the police said.