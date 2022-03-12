Rajkot farmer booked for ‘growing’ poppy in field

Owner of an agricultural farm at Bedla village in Rajkot was booked Friday for allegedly growing 6,800 poppy plants on the border of a wheat field.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Airport police station of Rajkot city police raided the agricultural field of one Mansukh Chauhan in Bedla village on Thursday evening.

During the raid, police claimed to have found an entire bed of poppy plants on the border of a wheat field. Police said they removed 6,800 poppy plants cumulatively weighing 149 kg and having market value of Rs 4.48 lakh.

Following the overnight raid which extended into late Friday morning, 35-year-old Chauhan was detained by police.

“The poppy plants were at stage of maturity and poppy balls would have been ready for extraction of opium resin in about a month’s time,” Inspector Gunvant Hadiya, incharge of Airport police station said. Later on Friday, Chauhan was booked under the NDPS Act.

“The farmer has no criminal antecedents and claims that he had grown poppy for extracting opium for his own consumption. We will question him further,” Hadiya further said.