Earthquake rattles Rajkot, residents rush out of homes in panic

The epicentre of the earthquake was Bhayasar, a village 16 km south-east of Rajkot city. The epicentre of the earthquake was Bhayasar, a village 16 km south-east of Rajkot city.

Several people rushed out of their homes as a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck Rajkot early on Thursday morning, with its epicentre at 16 km southeast of the Rajkot city. However, there were no reports of any damage to life or property.

The quake struck at 7:40:29 am at a depth of 10 kilometres beneath ground, said the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was Bhayasar, a village 16 km south-east of Rajkot city, and the quake was felt for around five seconds. The earthquake was felt as far away as Jasdan, a town that is 50 km east of Rajkot, and parts of neighbouring Amreli district.

Today’s was the second earthquake to strike Rajkot in about a month’s time. On June 14, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake having its epicentre in Kutch district was felt in Rajkot, too.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd