Rajkot district panchayat sets up outdoor gyms in 11 villages to promote fitness

WITH AN AIM to promote physical fitness in rural areas, the Rajkot district panchayat has set up outdoor gymnasiums primarily in the biggest village in each of the 11 talukas of Rajkot district at the cumulative cost of around Rs 22 lakh.

“Municipal corporations have been installing fitness equipment in public parks and setting up open gyms. So, we thought why should they not be there in villages also. Therefore, in January this year, we launched the Fit Rajkot initiative to promote physical fitness in villages,” district development officer (DDO) of Rajkot, Dev Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

“Under this initiative, we procured gym equipment through GeM (government e-marketplace) platform by utilising the local fund of the district panchayat and installed them in the biggest village of each of the taluka,” he added.

The DDO said that each gym cost an average of Rs 2 lakh, and include equipment like waist twister, rover, sky-walker, pec deck, shoulder press, double mini ski etc.

The outdoor gyms have been set up in Jamnavad village of Dhoraji taluka, Bhunava of Godal, Raydi of Jamkandorna, Bhadla of Jasdan, Thorala of Jetpur, Padvala of Kotda Sangani, Pambhar Itala of Lodhika, Paddhari of Paddhari, Kastrubadham of Rajkot, Khakhijaliya of Upleta and Amrapur of Vinchhiya.

“We have set up the gyms in open plots or in compounds of government schools in the village and have since handed over their maintenance of and operations to respective village panchayats. These gyms will be open to all,” said Chaudhary.

The DDO said that the district panchayat would set up more such gyms if villages demand.

“Depending on the response of the public, we shall set up such gyms in more villages. In fact, we have received requests from villages from a couple of talukas to set up such gyms there also,” said Chaudhary.