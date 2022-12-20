Rajkot district panchayat goes paperless, moves to e-Sarkar platform

IN A first, Rajkot district panchayat went paperless by shifting all administrative work to e-Sarkar, an online digital platform Tuesday with officers saying that all the 10 taluka panchayats of the district will follow the suit within a week.

“With the inspiration from Hon @CMOGuj and guidance of @pkumarias sir, today onwards we have shifted our work culture of physical files to E-Files on ESarkar. No more physical files in the District Panchayat Rajkot,” Dev Choudhary, district development officer (DDO) of Rajkot announced on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Choudhary said that with this, Rajkot district panchayat becomes the first among 33 district panchayats in the state to go paperless.

“From now on, everything, including letters that the district panchayat receives will be made available to the concerned branch of the panchayat in a digital form,” the DDO told The Indian Express.

Incidentally, the state secretariat has already adopted this system. “All the taluka panchayats of Rajkot district will also migrate to e-Sarkar latest by Good Governance Day on December 26 this year,” Choudhary added.

The new system, the DDO said, will streamline work of the district panchayat, enhance transparency, improve productivity of officers and staff and introduce an element of accountability besides saving huge amount of paper and thereby help protect the environment.

“E-Sarkar platform will be accessible not only on G-SWAN but also on mobile Internet services, making it convenient for our staff to respond quickly in case of any emergency work or while they are on field visits,” said Choudhary.