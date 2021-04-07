Rajkot district panchayat bans entry of visitors without prior appointment

CLAIMING PEOPLE travelling from rural areas were more vulnerable to the Covid-19, the Rajkot district panchayat on Tuesday banned entry of visitors and applicants to the panchayat headquarters without prior appointment and a Covid-19 negative report.

District development officer (DDO) of Rajkot Anil Ranavasiya said the decision was taken on Monday in view of some the staff of the district panchayat contracting Covid-19.

“The decision was made after a few of our officers tested positive for the Covid-19. First a few people tested positive in the health (department) and then two other officers also contracted the infection. We thought if all people get infected gradually, the routine work will be affected,” Ranavasiya said, adding the restrictions will remain in place till April 15.

The DDO further said the decision was taken as applicants and visitors to the district panchayat office on Race Course Ring Road of Rajkot city come from rural areas. “We receive people from rural areas. They come here after visiting many places, either in public transport or in their own vehicle. As they come after passing through many places, the probability (of they getting infected) increases even as our other work goes on. As a protection and a precautionary measure, we restricted unnecessary entry of people. If they have very important work, they can take prior appointment,” Ranavasiya said, while underlining that officers of the district panchayat remain available to general public on Mondays and Thursdays only.

When pointed out that no other public office in the district had imposed such restrictions, the president said: “It is not like we don’t want to allow people to visit the panchayat. All that we are striving is to prevent crowding.”

The DDO said that a health tam will remain stationed at the entry gate of the district panchayat office who would conduct rapid antigen tests of visitors and applicants.