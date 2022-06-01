Rajkot court rejects plea, decks cleared for Saurashtra Cricket Association’s T20 league

Decks for the second season of the Saurashtra Premier League (SPL), a T20 league organised by the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SAC), have been cleared as a Rajkot court rejected an application by the former owner of Sorath Lions, one of the five SPL franchises, seeking to restrain the SCA from organising the tournament.

The relief came two days before the scheduled start of the tournament on Thursday. The SPL-II is scheduled to start from Thursday evening at the SCA Cricket Ground in Khandheri village on the outskirts of Rajkot with Gujarat Junior Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi as the chief guest.

Despite the dispute, the SCA has retained the Sorath Lions as a team this season. The league will also feature four other teams – Halar Heroes, Zalawad Royals, Gohilwad Gladiators and Kutch Warriors. The tournament, which will go on till June 11, features Team India pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya and Indian Premier League star Sheldon Jackson. The SCA has kept entry to the stadium free of cost for cricket lovers.

There was uncertainty over SPL-II as Jupicos Sports and Entertainment LLP, the Rajkot-based firm which was awarded ownership of Sorath Lions franchise in 2019, had moved the commercial court in Rajkot on May 12, seeking to restrain the SCA from organising the tournament. However, the court rejected Jupicos’ plea on Tuesday.

The detailed judgment in the matter was made available on Wednesday.

In its plea, Jupicos had sought a court direction to restrain the SCA from organising SPL-II till the Gujarat High Court decided a petition filed by Jupicos, demanding appointment of an arbiter for resolving a dispute between Jupicos and SCA.

Jupicos was awarded the Sorath Lions franchise in 2019 for the inaugural season of the SPL. However, the SCA terminated the franchise agreement with Jupicos on April 23 last year for alleged non-payment of franchisee fee worth Rs 1.25 crore to the SCA for the SPL’s 2021 season.

Jupicos, jointly run by Harsh Jain and Mumbai-based Naresh Jain, had moved the commercial court, praying, among other reliefs, for a stay on the SCA decision of terminating it as the Sorath Lions franchise owner. In its plea moved through Naresh, Jupicos had also sought court direction restricting SCA from selling the Sorath Lions franchise to any other entity and restrictions on the SPL till the high court decided its plea.

However, commercial court judge Bharat Jadav rejected Jupicos’ application. The court ruled that Jupicos hid the fact that it had signed a franchise agreement with the SCA on April 26, 2019 and instead relied on a draft agreement as well as on an alleged meeting between the franchise owner and the SCA on April 30, 2019 to claim that its termination should be settled through arbitration.

The court also noted that in a written response to a letter from Jupicos, the SCA had on April 29 this year offered Jupicos to restore it as the Sorath Lions franchise owner if it paid franchisee fee and cleared its other financial obligations.

The court noted that on the one hand, Jupicos was willing to participate in the SPL-II but on the other, it was not ready to comply with the conditions laid down by SCA for its reinstatement and served a legal notice on SCA on May 5, 2022, opposing SPL-II.

“Thus, applicant on one hand requested opponent to reinstate, and on other hand, not agreed to pay up the franchisee fee which is dual policy adopted by the applicant and shows that applicant wanted to reinstate without payment of franchisee fee is not good at all for the applicant as well as opponent who is to organise the event,” the judge observed in his judgment.

The judge further noted that the applicant was not ready and willing to comply with SCA’s terms and conditions but was instead trying to settle “his goal” on his terms and conditions which are not there in the franchise agreement signed by both the parties.

“Thus, the applicant is (sic) failed to establish prima facie case and also failed to establish balance of convenience and also failed to show that if injunction is not granted then he suffers a loss which is not compensated in terms of money. On the contrary, it is proved that applicant has not paid any single rupees towards franchisee fee and asked to restrain opponent from organising event in June 2022 is not maintainable,” the judge wrote in his judgment.

“… the above applicant failed to furnish a legal valid agreement on the basis of which the applicant sought prayer under Section 9 of The Arbitration and Conciliation Act. In the circumstances on the basis of the draft franchisee agreement, the applicant cannot (be) entitled to get any relief as sought for,” the judge ruled.

Jupicos had contended that SCA had given it short notice of only five days for payment of Rs 1.25 crore franchisee fee for a proposed SPL season in 2021 even as the franchise owner had requested cancellation of the league due to Covid-19 pandemic. The SCA had eventually cancelled the 2021 season. It had also cancelled the 2020 season on account of the pandemic.

But SCA’s lawyer Tushar Gokani said that as per the agreement signed between the SCA and Jupicos, the franchise was liable to pay franchisee fee to SCA four months before start of a tournament or on the date mutually agreed to by both the parties. “However, the applicant concealed the fact that there existed a formal agreement duly signed by the two parties. Instead, it sought court’s intervention on the basis of an unsigned draft agreement which was not legally binding. We are happy that the court has duly rejected the plea,” Gokani said.

Himanshu Shah, honorary secretary of the SCA, said that they will take action against Jupicos. “They brought the name of the SCA into disrepute by dragging us to court with malicious intentions. We will take action against them,” he said.

Jupicos could not be reached for comment.