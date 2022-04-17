Rajkot court rejects bail application of advocate booked for sedition

THE DISTRICT and sessions court of Rajkot on Saturday dismissed the bail application of advocate Sohil Mor in a sedition case registered against him by the Rajkot city police.

The court of additional sessions judge KD Dave rejected Mor’s bail application.

Additional public prosecutor Samir Khira contended that the accused was an advocate and hence a person who knew the law but chose to break it.

Khira further submitted that the accused has been booked for serious offence like section as provided in Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for promoting entity between two groups as provided in IPC Section 153(A) and that the investigation by police so far has established that prima facie there’s is a case against the applicant.

Adding that therefore, the accused doesn’t deserve to be granted bail as also for the reason that investigation is still ongoing.

Mor was booked by University Police in Rajkot city on February 20 after one Jyotiba Sodha filed a complaint alleging the 44-year-old advocate passed derogatory remarks against Maratha ruler Shivaji in a WhatsApp group of residents of Syama Prasad Mukherjee Township on February 19.

According to the FIR, when Sodha, one of the residents of Syama Prasad Mukherjee Township, contacted Mor on telephone to seek clarification about his comments, Mor allegedly told her that another country had gained control and that people of certain communities should leave.

According to the FIR, Mor, who is also a resident of Syma Prasad Mukherjee Township, allegedly tore off photos of Lord Ganesha pasted on doors of certain residents of Syama Prasad Mukherjee Township and also allegedly destroyed torans, hangings considered auspicious.

“We brought it to the notice of the court that Mor was an advocate and a notary who had full knowledge of law but had willingly broken the law and prima facie, had committed serious offence like sedition and therefore doesn’t deserve bail,” Khira said.

Mor is presently lodged in judicial custody.