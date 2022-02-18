8 cops transferred out of Rajkot days after businessman levelled corruption charges

Days after a businessman levelled corruption charges against the personnel of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of the Rajkot city police and BJP MLA Govind Patel backed the complainant, DCB police inspector Viral Gadhvi and seven police sub-inspectors (PSI) of the unit were transferred en masse out of the city police late Thursday evening. Along with them, three officials of the Special Operations Group (SOG) were also transferred.

According to the orders issued by the headquarters of Gujarat Police in Gandhinagar, Gadhvi has been transferred to the Police Training College in Vadodara. SOG police inspector Rohit Raval has been transferred to Gandhinagar.

The six Crime Branch sub-inspectors — Pravi Dhakhda, Vanrajsinh Jadeja, Mayurdhwajsinh Jhala, Mahesh Rabari, Pruthviraj Jebaliya and Ajayraj Khachar — have also been transferred to other police districts in the state. Along with them, SOG sub-inspectors Ahmadaslam Ansari and Tushar Pandya have also been transferred to Vadodara Rural and Vyara, respectively.

“The above-mentioned PSIs shall be appointed on non-sensitive posts once they report to districts where they have been transferred to,” stated the transfer order.

Khurshid Ahmed, joint commissioner of police (JCP) of Rajkot city, confirmed the transfers but refused to comment on the reasons. “The orders have been issued by the office of the DG and that office is the competent authority to comment,” said Khurshid when asked if the transfers had anything to do with the allegations of corruptions levelled by Jagjivan Sakhiya, a city-based businessman and his younger brother Mahesh Sakhiya.

A letter written by Patel to the Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi alleged that the Rajkot police commissioner took ‘havala’ money and accused him of having taken Rs 75 lakh as his share from around Rs 7 crore the DCB had helped the Sakhiyas recover from the alleged fraudsters.

After the MLA’s letter became public, Jagjivan had given a media statement on the same. He had said that when he had gone to the police commissioner’s office to file a complaint against the fraudsters, who had defrauded Mahesh to the tune of Rs 12 crore by luring him into a chit fund scam promising good returns, the police commissioner had refused to order an FIR.

Jagjivan had also claimed that the police commissioner had sent for Gadhvi, who in turn took him and his friend Dr Tejas Karmata, who accompanied him, upstairs. Asking them to sit there, Gadhvi reportedly left to meet his ‘saheb.’ He returned after a while, saying he would take their application but “saheb” is demanding 30 per cent as his share of whatever is recovered from the fraudsters.

This reportedly happened in March last year and Jagjivan claimed he had agreed to pay 15 per cent of whatever was recovered. After the Crime Branch helped the Sakhiyas recover Rs 7 crore, Jagjivan alleged that he paid Rs 75 lakh in two installments through V S Sakhra, then a PSI with the DCB. Sakhra was transferred to Ahmedabad around three months ago.

However, he had clarified that he can’t say if Gadhvi had actually met the police commissioner after asking them to sit upstairs and if the commissioner had indeed demanded a share from the recovery.

Jagjivan said that there was no further recovery after that, therefore, with the help of Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Mokariya, he met Sanghvi, BJP president C R Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Subsequently, the Crime Branch registered an FIR in November last year and arrested two persons. Jagjivan alleges that even after the FIR, there was no recovery and accused the police of being hand-in-glove with the accused.

Reacting to media reports on February 5, the city police had said that the Sakhiyas and the accused fraudsters had settled the matter after the latter paid up Rs 7.19 crore. However, an FIR was registered when the accused didn’t pay the remaining amount to the applicants.

After the allegations by the businessman and the MLA, the joint commissioner had told the media that the assistant commissioner of police (crime) had been ordered to conduct an inquiry.

Three days later, police commissioner Manoj Agarwal had told the media that he was in Ahmedabad when the alleged deal took place. He had said that an inquiry is on and therefore he will not give a statement to the media on it.

Subsequently, the Sakhiya brothers were called to Gandhinagar where their statements were reportedly recorded by Vikas Sahay, the director general of police (training). Later on, Haresh Dudhat, the superintendent of police of police training academy in Karai, Gandhinagar, had come to Rajkot to record the statement of Dr Karmata who works in Gokul Super Specialty Hospital. The Sakhiyas claim they have invested in the hospital.

While Gadhvi could not be contacted, Raval said he had requested around seven months ago to be transferred out of Rajkot. “The inquiry assigned to the ACP was rendered infructuous after the DGP launched an inquiry into the matter,” Ahmed told The Indian Express Friday.