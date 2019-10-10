Rajkot collector speaks: ‘Address confusion delayed ambulance for Rupani cousin’

A day after the state health department ordered an inquiry into an ambulance reaching late to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s cousin brother’s residence, Rajkot district collector on Wednesday said that the delay was caused by confusion over address of the caller and subsequent calls from the emergency service to get the address verified going unanswered.

On October 4, Anil Sanghvi, son of Rupani’s mother’s sister, complained of breathlessness and his family called the emergency service by dialing 108 to shift him to a hospital. However, the ambulance of GVK EMRI emergency service took 39 minutes to reach Sanghvi’s home by which time he had died.

When Rupani went to Sanghvi’s home in the city on Tuesday to offer his condolences, Sanghvi’s family reportedly complained about the ambulance reaching late. Subsequently, the health department reportedly ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Rajkot district collector Remya Mohan said that prima facie, the delay was caused due to confusion over address given by the caller.

“The caller called from a landline and stated Modi School as the nearest landmark. There is one Modi School in Ishwariya village, whereas this area (from where the call was made) has VJ Modi School. The advance software of 108 service auto-assigns ambulances based on the landmark. The auto-assigning was done to Ishwariya village based on the landmark of Modi School,” Mohan said.

The Modi School in Ishwariya is around 21 km west of the city while the VJ Modi School is located on 150-feet Ring Road.

The collector further said that the emergency service called the caller back to seek direction to the address but did not get immediate response. “The call (requesting help) was made at 6:40. The ambulance set out at 6:46 and eventually reached the location at 7:21. The 108 emergency made 13 calls to the landline number from where the call for help had originated. However, due to congestion or engaged line, they did not get through and therefore could not get direction from the caller,” said Mohan.

PTI quoted the collector as saying that the state health department ordered an inquiry into the matter and that the report will be submitted to the state government. “Attempts will be made to fine-tune the auto-assignment feature so that such unfortunate incidents do not recur,” she added.

GVK EMRI is the emergency service run on public-private-partnership in the state. It is known for its quick response time, medical aide and shifting people in need of medical care to nearby hospital.