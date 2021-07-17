Rajkot civic body to monetise its 35 LED screens, invites bids

These screens were installed by the RMC during 2018-19 and 2019-20 as part of the Rajkot eye-way project. (Express Photo: Chirag Chotaliya)

WITH AN aim to monetise its 35 giant LED screens across the city, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday floated tenders inviting bids for booking time slots for flashing commercial content on these screens.

The RMC tender notice invites bids for advertisement rights on the giant outdoor LED screens installed at all prime locations in the city. The size of these screens varies from 14.7feetX5.24 feet to 10.5feetX7.34feet. These screens were installed by the RMC during 2018-19 and 2019-20 as part of the Rajkot eye-way project, the pan-city network of CCTV surveillance and sensors monitoring important environmental parameters in the city.

“We have proposed to sale packages of 30 minutes, containing 20 minutes of advertisement and 10 minutes of public awareness campaign messages. We will sell the advertising rights to advertising agencies with an aim to earn some revenue from these assets,” Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora told The Indian Express.

Officers of the RMC said that these screens are presently being used for disseminating only public awareness messages.

“So far, we have been displaying public awareness messages of the state government and RMC and images of sanitation workers doing good work. But we see the potential of generating revenue from these screens. Therefore, we have invited bids from private agencies for a package covering all the 35 screens,” Bhavesh Kathrotiya, assistant manager in the estate branch of the RMC, SAID.

These screens have been installed at major junctions and public squares like Bahumali Bhavan Chowk and Bal Bhavan on Race Course Ring Road, Astron Chowk, Hanumanmadhi Chowk on Raiya Road, near Jubilee Chowk, Kotecha Chowk on Kalavad Road, Bhaktinagar Circle and Sorathiyavadi circle on 80-feet Road, Mavdi chowk on 150-feet Ring Road, Parevadi Chowk.

“The bids have been invited for displaying commercial stills and video content in packages of 20 minutes followed by 10 minutes of government content,” Kathrotiya further said.

The screens are centrally-controlled by the RMC through its control-room at Nanamava Chowk on 150-feet Ring Road. “We have not set an upset price for the auction of the rights to display commercial content on these screens. But the highest bidder will submit the content he or she wishes to display on the screens and the RMC control-room will flash them for 20 minutes followed by a 10-minute of government content,” the assistant manager added.

Besides the screens, the Rs 69-crore Rajkot Eye-way project network has 970 CCTV cameras, including automatic number recognition cameras and night vision cameras, 20 environment sensors and 140 wi-fi hotspots installed at 13 locations in the city providing a fixed amount of free data to the public.