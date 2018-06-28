Rajkot civic body to install Rs 22 lakh music system at Race Course

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has announced that a music-cum-public-announcement system will be installed at the Race Course at a cost of Rs 22.40 lakh to be borne by the civic body. In a joint release on Tuesday, Rajkot Mayor Bina Acharya and Rajkot municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, announced that RMC had finalised the tender and issued a work order to Honeywell Automation India Limited for installing a music system along the Race Course ring road.

The system will have 37 speakers, 11 amplifiers-cum-lane-controllers, one microphone, centralised software, a DVD player etc. It will be controlled from the command and control centre of the RMC at Nana Mava circle. “The system will serve two purposes. One is to play music. Apart from that, the Race Course is the main assembling point of Rajkot city. In case of emergencies, there can be the need to communicate messages to the public. The system will thus act as a public announcement system,” Pani told The Indian Express.

The system, to be installed in a month, will be a part of the Rajkot Eye-Way project, an initiative of the RMC to create an electronic surveillance system through a network of CCTV cameras and sensors. The Race Course complex includes a garden, a Fun World with a number of rides for children, a planetarium, etc.

