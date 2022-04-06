Rajkot civic body to construct new office at cost of over Rs 58 lakh

THE STANDING Committee of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) approved a proposal to construct a new ward office in administrative Ward No.18 at the cost of Rs 58.41 lakh, on Tuesday.

The committee chaired by Pushkar Patel approved a proposal of the building and construction department of the RMC to construct a new ward office for Ward No.18 and gave the green signal to allot the work to Shiv Construction, a private firm.

RMC had floated tenders, pegging the project cost at Rs 49.50 lakh. However, the two bidders—Shiv Construction and Shree Maharana Developers—quoted bids which were 20.41 per cent and 27 per cent higher than the cost estimated by the RMC.

After negotiations, Shiv Construction agreed to construct the new office at the cost of Rs 58.41 lakh, which is 18 per cent higher than the cost estimated by the civic body, the proposal noted. The new office will come up on a 150 square metre plot near Saibaba Circle near Swati Park.

“Ward No.18 is the largest ward of the RMC in terms of geographical area it covers. … The new office will take the RMC services closer home to the residents,” Paresh Adhia, city engineer of RMC’s east zone said.