Rajkot civic body to boost drinking water treatment capacity

WITH AN aim to cater to the increased demand of drinking water of city residents, Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) is all set to augment its water treatment capacity by 100 million litres per day (MLD).

At its meeting on Monday, the standing committee of RMC also approved the proposal to purchase 900 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid PAC-10 and 16 MT of PAC-30 powder from Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) at an estimated cost of Rs1.14 crore during financial year 2022-23.

The liquid PAC-10 and PAC-30 powders are used for treating drinking water. These chemicals act as a coagulant which removes anionic colloidal impurities and also hastens settling of suspended materials.

The proposed procurement is almost double of what the seven existing water treatment plants (WTPs) use.

The existing WTPs use 416.9 MT of PAC-10 as of February 2022, the proposal noted, adding that as GACL is a state government-owned enterprise with headquarters in Vadodara RMC has proposed to procure these chemicals directly from it.

“We are likely to commission a 50 MLD WTP in Raiyadhar by May-end. Another WTP of the same capacity at GETCO Chowkadi is likely to become operational by December. These two new WTPs will make treated water available in areas which have been brought under the jurisdiction of the RMC in recent years. To treat this additional amount of water, we need more PAC-10 hence the increase in estimates,” Mahendra Kamaliya, city engineer (waterworks) of the RMC told The Indian Express.

The new WTP at Raiyadhar is being constructed at the cost of Rs 29 crore while the one at GETCO Chowkadi in Vavdi area is being constructed at the cost of Rs 42 crore.

The WTP in Raiyadhar distributes drinking water in posh areas along the northern stretch of Ring Road etc. The WTP at GETCO Chowkadi will make drinking water available for distribution in most of the city area falling between Kalavad Road and Vavdi village, engineers further said.