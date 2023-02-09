Rajkot civic body’s standing committee okays 78% hike in water charges, 13% increase in property tax

Allowing a partial hike in property taxes and water charges proposed by Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora in the draft Budget of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) for 2023-24, the standing committee of the civic body Thursday decided to increase the annual water charges by more than 78 per cent and property tax for non-residential premises by 13.64 per cent.

The 12-member standing committee held a meeting Thursday to discuss and finalise the Budget for 2023-24. After the meeting, Pushkar Patel, chairman of the standing committee, held a press conference to announce that the committee had included proposals worth Rs 50.98 crore to the Budget proposed by the municipal commissioner. Thus, the size of the Budget increased from Rs 2,586.98 crore to Rs 2,637.8 crore.

In his draft Budget, presented to the standing committee on January 31, Arora had proposed to treble annual water charges for residential premises to Rs 2,400 from the existing Rs 840. However, the standing committee amended the proposal and decided to increase the water charges to Rs 1,500. This is an increase of 78.57 per cent and translates to a monthly water bill of Rs 125 for a household having a water connection of half-an-inch diameter pipeline. For non-residential premises also, the committee decided to increase water charges by a similar margin — from Rs 1,680 to Rs 3,000 per annum, translating to a water bill of Rs 250 per day. The commissioner had suggested to jack this up to Rs 4,800.

The standing committee rejected the commissioner’s proposal to increase property tax or general tax for residential premises from the existing Rs 11 per square metre (sqm) to Rs 13 sqm. “To give relief to people, the standing committee has decided not to increase the property tax at all,” Patel said while addressing the press conference, adding the committee decided to keep the rates at Rs 11 per sqm which are in force from 2018-19.

There are around 5.75 lakh properties in the city, including 1.39 lakh non-residential ones and the RMC officers say property tax worth around Rs 1,200 crore is overdue for around two lakh properties.

The standing committee approved of the commissioner’s proposal to increase tax rates for non-residential properties from Rs 22 sqm to Rs 25 sqm, an increase of 13.64 per cent. However, it rejected the commissioner’s proposal to subsume five age categories of properties into two.

Presently, properties are categorised as those not older than 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, 40 years and older than 40 years and respective factors for calculating property tax are 1.2, 0.8, 0.5, 0.25 and 0.25, respectively. The commissioner had proposed to change this categorisation as those not older than 30 years and older than 30 years and having factors one and 0.5, with Arora saying that he was proposing reduction in categories with an aim to simplify the system. However, the standing committee has proposed categories of not older than 10 years, 20 years, 30 years and older than 30 years and proposed factors of one, 0.9, 0.7 and 0.35, respectively. “The changes will increase the tax liability of property owners marginally,” the standing committee chairman conceded.

The standing committee rejected the commissioner’s proposal to double the annual door-to-door garbage collection charges from Rs 365 to Rs 730 for residential premises. However, it gave its green signal for doubling this charge for commercial premises from Rs 730 to Rs 1,460. Non-residential premises will also have to pay a new levy as the standing committee partially agreed with the commissioner’s proposal to collect environmental charge from commercial premises having carpet area of more than 50 sqm. The commissioner had proposed to levy an environmental charge at 13 per cent of general tax of such properties. But the standing committee amended it to 10 per cent of the general tax.

The committee also amended the commissioner’s proposal to increase the entertainment tax from Rs 100 per show to Rs 1,000 per show in theatres. The committee has proposed to increase this tax to Rs 124 per show.

The standing committee also proposed 15 new projects cumulatively worth Rs 39.25 crore. They include a flyover bridge at Raiya Telephone Exchange at the cost of Rs 10 crore, a parking lot near the Motva Mava crematorium (Rs 6 crore), a playground in east zone (Rs 1.5 crore), launching Rajkot Darshan bus service to ferry people to Mahatma Gandhi Museum, Pradyuman Park Zoo and Ram Van, to pave shoulders of 40 out of 78 main roads in the city to make them dust-free, uniform signages and road dividers on 78 main roads of the city to create unique identity of the city, help desk at every civic centre to help people fill up forms etc, one new community hall, converting one of the schools of the municipal school board into a smart school etc.

The committee also proposed to make entry free for children below the age of 12 to the Mahatma Gandhi Museum on January 26, August 15 and October 2 and to Ram Van on Ram Navami every year. The committee also proposed to develop a councillor’s monitoring app which will allow the RMC corporators to monitor complaints received from people in their respective wards and their disposal.

The committee also allocated Rs 50 lakh to introduce a maintenance expense monitoring system (MEMS) for monitoring and tracking progress of work like laying underground pipelines and cables requiring digging up roads. The RMC staff will be required to upload photos of work in progress as well as restored roads. “Through MEMS, the standing committee chairman and municipal commissioner will directly monitor such work,” Patel said.

The standing committee chairman will now present the budget in the RMC’s general board which is scheduled to meet on February 17 to discuss and pass the Budget.