Rajkot civic body seeks Rs 20 cr from govt to develop Lake-II in Raiya

THE STANDING committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday decided to seek a Rs 20 crore grant from the state government for the proposed development of Lake-II near Parshuram temple near Raiya village and to also use Rs13.88 crore from 15th Finance Commission Grant for this purpose.

Lake-II has 87,982 square metres (sqm) of submerged area while 79,751 sqm surrounding the lake has been earmarked for developing various amenities, an RMC proposal forwarded to the standing committee by the administrative wing of the civic body stated.

The proposed amenities include an entry gate to the lake, a huge parking lot, an open food-court, hawkers’ zone, amphitheatre, lighting, public toilet blocks, LED kiosks, BRTS plaza, gardens, street furniture, security cabin, gazebo etc.

According to the proposal, the planned development will cost the RMC Rs 33.88 crore.

The civic body had submitted the detailed project reports for the proposed development of the Lake-II, as well as Lake-III located in the same area, to the Gujarat Municipal Finance Board (GMFB) last year and sought Rs 60 crore for the twin projects.

However, GMFB asked RMC to choose either of the two lakes for the development while sanctioning Rs 20 crore. GMFB had also asked the RMC to send a formal proposal for seeking the Rs 20 crore grant.

Accordingly, the standing committee of the civic body adopted a resolution to forward a formal proposal to the GMFB, demanding Rs 20 crore grant for development of Lake-II while also deciding to mobilise the balance Rs13.88 crore through 15th Finance Commission Grant or under the Atal Mission Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) or through the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited.

“Once the work to develop it is completed, Lake-II will become a unique identity of the city,” the proposal said, adding a proposal has been sent to the office of the Rajkot district collector, seeking possession of 1.61 lakh sqm land over which the lake is spread.