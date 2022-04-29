Rajkot civic body launches drive to check illegal pumping of water

WITH THE summer peaking and water demand going up in the city, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has launched a drive to check illegal drawal of water and are fining those found wasting water from April 20.

As per the latest data shared by the RMC, teams of the civic body have checked a total 9,163 water connections, including 4,041 in a single day on April 25.

In all, the teams detected 144 cases of people pumping water directly from distribution lines with the help of motor-pumps.

The teams collected Rs 1.62 lakh fine for direct pumping as well as wasting water. As many as 98 households have been issued challans for not paying fine on the spot while motor-pumps of 59 have been seized after they did not pay the fine amount within two days of being issued challan.

“The aim of the drive is not to penalise people but to make them understand the scarcity of water in the city and make them aware about the need for judicious use of water. We are fining people Rs 2,000 in cases of direct pumping as, through direct pumping, one not only draws more water but robs other people of their rightful share of water,” Hemendra Kotak, city engineer (central zone) of the RMC, who is coordinating the drive told The Indian Express.

Kotak said that if a person is caught pumping out water directly from the distribution line of RMC for the second time, his/her motor-pump is seized instantly.

The engineer said those found wasting water are charged Rs 250 fine. “But fining someone for wasting water is the last recourse,” said Kotak.