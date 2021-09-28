Rajkot civic body initiative: Bed-ridden, people with disabilities can now get vaccinated at home

In an attempt to achieve universal immunisation against Covid-19, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday said its health department staff would go to homes of the specially-abled, physically weak and bed-ridden to administer doses of Covid-19 vaccine on request. The vaccination will be done by the staff of the nearest urban health centre run by the RMC.

“People are getting themselves vaccinated by going to designated vaccination centres set up in the city. However, there are people who are unable to go to these vaccination centres. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation has (now) made arrangements for such people to get themselves vaccinated at their homes,” an official release from the RMC said. The service will be available for those 18 years of age or older in the said category, and who are yet to receive their first or second jab of the vaccine.

The civic body said divyangs, physically weak and those bed-ridden or their relatives can dial the RMC helpline number 0281-2220600 and request the vaccine dose to be administered at home. The caller will have to provide the contact number and full address of the residence of the beneficiary and specify if the call is for the first or second dose of the vaccine. The beneficiary will have to provide details such as the Aadhar number as well.

“Depending upon the availability of vaccine stock, time for vaccination, the number of beneficiaries enrolled at a given health centre, arrangements will be made to administer vaccine doses within 24 to 48 hours at the residence of the beneficiary in accordance with guidelines for vaccination,” the release said.