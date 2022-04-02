Rajkot civic body collects taxes worth Rs 266 cr

Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) collected taxes worth Rs 266 crore by Thursday as financial year 2021-22 draws to a close, the highest in the 50-year-long history of the civic body, as a record 2.92 lakh taxpayers paid their dues.

By around 2 pm on Thursday, RMC had moped up Rs 266 crore in taxes and the figure was likely to go up to Rs 272 crore as more taxpayers were expected to pay their taxes in the remaining few hours of the financial year, an official release from RMC said.

The collection of Rs 266 is marginally higher than Rs 262.78 crore the civic body had netted in 2016-17 as a total 3,09,146 assesses paid taxes to RMC.

In 2016-17, as many as 2,92,225 city residents had paid taxes to the civic body, the release further said.

The collection includes Rs 100.03 crore paid by 2.18 lakh taxpayers through digital transactions. Those figures are also all-time high as city residents availed the benefit of discounts available for online transactions. The taxpayers paid a total Rs 83.81 crore worth of property tax and water charges, Rs10.33 crore towards vehicle tax, Rs1.60 crore for booking various community halls of RMC, and Rs 1.55 crore for other civic services, through online transactions.

The highest single-day collection of Rs 3.5 crore was recorded on June 30, the release said.

Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav led the elected leaders and officers of the RMC in thanking residents of Rajkot city for paying their dues to the civic body.

Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora had constituted a tax recovery cell in January , 2022.